Fahmi officially begins duties as Digital Communications Minister

PUTRAJAYA: Minister of Digital Communications Fahmi Fadzil began his official duties at the Ministry of Digital Communications here today.

He arrived at the ministry at 12.15 pm and was welcomed by Secretary-General Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek. Fahmi had earlier attended the special Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Fahmi, 41, then clocked in at his office and received the note of his new duties from Mohammad.

Also present were Deputy Secretary-General (Telecommunication Infrastructure and Digital Economy) Ma. Sivanesan, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chief Executive Officer Roslan Ariffin, Director-General of Information Datuk Mohd Sukari Ab Hamid and Director-General of Broadcasting Datuk Che Roslan Che Daud.

The new minister was then given a briefing on the ministry by Mohammad, which was also attended by the ministry’s top management officials.

Fahmi was previously reported to focus mainly on Internet access issues and 5G rollout, as well as personal data protection to tackle online fraud. - Bernama