Fahmi Reza charged again, over image linking PAS to beer

KUALA LUMPUR: Graphic designer and activist Mohd Fahmi Reza Mohd Zarin (pix) was charged in the Sessions Court here again today with improper use of network facilities by sending offensive communications through social media.

Mohd Fahmi Reza, 45, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read out before Judge M.M Edwin Paramjothy.

He was charged with knowingly making and initiating the transmission of offensive communications on the ban of liquor sale in the country with the intention of annoying others through his Facebook page, using the profile “Fahmi Reza”, at 11.45am on June 1, 2021.

The post was then read at a unit at Pangsapuri Melur, Sentul Perdana, Bandar Baru Sentul here, at 9 am the following day (June 2, 2021).

The charge, framed under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, is punishable under Section 233 (3) of the same act, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both and shall be further fined. RM1,000 for each day the offence is continued after conviction, if convicted.

The court allowed him bail of RM3,000 with one surety and set March 30 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Najihah Farhana Che Awang prosecuted, while Mohd Fahmi Reza was represented by lawyer Rajsurian Pillai.

Last Feb 10, Mohd Fahmi Reza pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court on a similar charge over his alleged offensive posting on the quarantine period for Cabinet ministers returning from official visit last year.

-Bernama