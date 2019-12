KUALA LUMPUR: Fahmi Fadzil (pix) has branded a sexual assault claim against a senior PKR leader as nothing more than a political attack to smear the latter’s image ahead of the party’s national congress.

The PKR communications director said the timing of the statutory declaration (SD) made by Muhammad Yusoff Rawther was very peculiar and was a clear attempt to “take advantage of the moment”.

“It’s clear that there are elements trying to politicise the issue especially with the upcoming party congress. I’m sure there are certain quarters trying to take advantage,” he told reporters in Parliament, here, today.

“If you look at the timing (of the filing of the SD), it’s just a day before the congress. Maybe they felt the timing was right to start a political attack,” he added.

Fahmi said a large proportion of the content in the SD also made “no sense”, adding that he was sure the public and the members of the media could see that the allegations were false and that many were disgusted by such attempts to smear the name of a politician.

In the SD, Yusoff alleged that the politician had attempted to coerce him into engaging in oral and anal sex in the latter’s office on Oct 2, 2018, but that he had supposedly rejected the advances made and had shouted expletives at the leader.

Yusoff, who is the grandson of former Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) president the late SM Mohamed Idris, said he decided to make the SD in November this year for fear for his safety.

However, his uncle, Mohideen Abdul Kader, had on Wednesday issued a statement questioning the credibility of the claim, saying he believed that his nephew had been manipulated by certain quarters to serve their interests.

Mohideen also noted that none of his family members were aware of the supposed incident, adding that Yusoff has been estranged from the family since the death of Mohamed Idris earlier this year.

Fahmi said the fact the Yusoff’s family members have distanced themselves from the issue proved that the allegations made by the latter were questionable.

Asked if any action would be taken against Yusoff, Fahmi said the party would be focusing its attention of the annual congress.