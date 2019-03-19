Failure to update personal info cause late refunds: IRB

PUTRAJAYA: Failing to update their personal information and bank accounts have resulted in some tax-payers getting their refunds late, said the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (LHDN).

In a statement issued today, the LHDN said according to records, 6.22% or about RM486.29 million in excess tax collected were not refunded last year.

“The process of paying the tax refund is a priority for LHDN to ensure that every eligible tax-payer gets back the tax in the set time period,” said LHDN.

It said among the reasons the excess tax could not be processed was that the tax-payers did not receive the refund cheques or vouchers because their address was different from that registered with the LHDN.

At the same time, the bank information, account number and identity card/company or association registration numbers in the LHDN database were different from the taxpayer’s records with the bank, or the bank account had been closed down or no longer active.

As such, the LHDN has advised tax-payers to provide their latest information in the annual Income Tax Statement Form to help the department lower the percentage of failed refund payments.

Tax-payers can also update their information online through the e-Kemaskini system or feedback form which can be accessed at www.hasil.gov.my. — Bernama