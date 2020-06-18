Fair, transparent trial for civil servants to ensure no persecution: Cuepacs president

KUALA LUMPUR: A fair and transparent trial should be given to every citizen, including civil servants, to ensure there is no element of persecution, said Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepecs) president Adnan Mat.

Adnan was commenting on the arrest of 18 police and army personnel for suspected involvement with human smuggling syndicates and drug traffickers in Johor, in operations over the past three days.

“Although detained, this does not prove them guilty before the court proves they are guilty. Give the authorities space to do their job.

“However, Cuepacs will not protect individuals involved in acts that violate the country’s laws. Appropriate punishment should be imposed if these individuals are involved in prohibited activities especially in matters of national sovereignty and secrecy,” he said in a statement here today.

Earlier, Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay today said these 18 enforcement officers and personnel who were detained were believed to be willing to sell information to syndicates smuggling illegal immigrants and drugs in the state for a payment of RM500 to RM1,000 per month.

Adnan said besides the penalties and fines, civil servants involved in any unlawful activity could be suspended, dismissed or terminated from government service.

If that happens they would no longer have any privileges as a civil servants including pension facilities, he said.

“CUEPACS hopes that the public will not take some isolated cases of public servants being involved in illegal activities and have a negative perception towards all civil servants.

“It will be unfair to other civil servants who have sincerely served the country and the people. Place your trust on civil servants in carrying out their duties responsibly, maintaining order and keeping the country safe,” he said.

Adnan said all civil servants should be aware of and always remember the ethical principles of civil service in serving the people and the country and be an example to the community by complying with the rules and laws of the country. - Bernama