Fake documents syndicate busted, two Pakistanis held

KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department has busted a document forgery syndicate following the arrest of two Pakistani nationals and seizure of various security stamps, in separate raids carried out in Ampang and Wangsa Maju .

Its director-general, Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud (pix), said that during the raids, various security stamps were found, including ones bearing the Immigration Department and department's officers’ names, foreign embassies, Pakistan entry and exit stamps and forged Labour Recalibration Programme approval letter.

“The two male suspects, aged 32 and 37, are believed to have been involved in the syndicate for the past three years, and acted as intermediaries to customers from among foreigners who wanted to obtain a Temporary Employment Visit Pass (PLKS).

“The fee for their services is between RM2,500 and RM4,000 for each passport,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Khairul Dzaimee said that the investigation also found that the syndicate had established networks with other foreign agents who had been identified, including locals, who were currently being tracked down.

He also advised the public, especially foreigners and employers, to deal directly with the Immigration Department and not to use middlemen or agents in immigration matters.- Bernama