KUALA LUMPUR: A man, claiming to be a part-time stringer, who previously pleaded guilty to a charge of causing grievous hurt to a female CEO changed his plea to not guilty in the sessions court, here today.

Mohd Zarith Md Hanipah, 34, made the plea after the charge was read out before judge Mahyon Talib.

Today was fixed to hear the facts of the case and for sentencing after the accused pleaded guilty on Nov 11.

Lawyer Azi Azlin Zulkifli, representing Mohd Zarith, informed the court that the defence team had just been appointed today and appealed for a lower bail as the accused was not represented in the previous proceeding.

However, Judge Mahyon maintained the RM15,000 bail and set Dec 12 for mention.

Mohd Zarith was charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Asian Strategy and Leadership Institute (ASLI) CEO Melissa Ong, 47, at a hotel here at 12.15pm on Nov 8.

The charge was framed under Section 325 of the Penal Code which carries maximum seven years imprisonment and shall also be liable to a fine upon conviction.

Earlier, DPP Nurliyana Mohd Jafri requested a date for submission of documents.

The accused has been detained at the Sungai Buloh Prison since Nov 11 after he failed to pay the RM15,000 bail set by the court. - Bernama