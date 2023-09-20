‘False alarm, no bomb,’ says KL police chief on bomb threat to Bank Negara

PETALING JAYA: “It was a false alarm, there was no bomb,” confirmed Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid (pix) in response to a bomb threat targeted to Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

Astro Awani quoted Allaudeen as saying that no explosive device was found in the central bank after the cops were contacted by BNM’s staff of having received a bomb threat via email at around 3pm today.

“After checking and sweeping the area, we found that it was a false alarm. There was no bomb,” he said.

Prior to the search, a police report was lodged, and a bomb disposal unit was deployed to the central bank’s headquarters.

The city’s top cop added that the police are tracking down the individual who sent the email, and the case is being probed under Section 507 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation by anonymous communication.