Fama distributes more than 18 mln eggs since November 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) has distributed 18.06 million eggs marketed via 368 retail outlets from last November to date.

In a statement, Fama said the move was among the efforts of the agency to deal with the egg shortage in the country.

“Fama also took proactive measures by holding engagement sessions with industry players and discussed marketing eggs throughout the country,” said the agency.

To face the challenges of food security, Fama has also empowered the preparedness of agrofood or agrofood marketing chain until the item reaches consumers.

According to the statement, as of February 2023, Fama had set up 1,568 retail outlets and 57,108 entrepreneurs with a sales value of RM387 million.

“FAMA is also improving its service in assisting agricultural entrepreneurs to market their products through its retail outlets located nationwide while helping consumers to ensure adequate agrofood products in the market,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Chan Foong Hin visited the headquarters of Fama today to obtain first-hand information on the roles of the agency in marketing the country’s agrofood.

During the visit, Fong Hin was also briefed on the strategic operation and intervention of Fama for vegetables, fruits and eggs to Johor which is still hit by floods.

“This is a manifestation of the direct sale from farm programme (JTDL) which continued to balance the supply of vegetables in post-flood there via Fama sales outlets.

“Special Post-Flood JTDL in Johor has been organised 20 times since February and the response was very encouraging with supplies from Pahang, Perak, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor,” he said. - Bernama