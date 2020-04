ALOR STAR: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) has set up an operations room to assist in purchasing and marketing farmers’ and fisherman’s products throughout the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

State Agriculture and Agro-based Industry, Transportation and Primary Industries Committee chairman, Azman Nasrudin said four permanent farmers’ markets were open and in operation from 6am to 12.30pm namely in Guar Chempedak, Changlun, Kuala Kedah and in Kulim.

Groceries and fresh produce are also available at 10 People’s Agrobazaar and 27 People’s Agrobazaar Shops nationwide, he said here.

He said some traders had taken the initiative to sell their products online, besides providing door-to-door delivery services to enable the public to obtain fresh supplies throughout the MCO to contain the Covid-19 outbreak. - Bernama