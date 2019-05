KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (pix) said as climate change is largely influenced by human activities, the family institution plays an important role in helping the world address the issue.

She said families should pay attention to this phenomenon as the effects of climate change such as the depletion of the ozone layer, increased carbon dioxide emissions, reduction of green areas, sea and river pollution would affect them.

Wan Azizah who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister said the government through the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) would further strengthen the role of families and communities in promoting environmental awareness.

“Through the Family and Community Empowerment (FACE) programme which had been introduced to 33 selected communities nationwide, eight domains of intervention would be implemented, one of which is related to housing and the environment,“ she said in a statement today.

According to her this effort was in line with the objectives of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 in conjunction with International Day of Families observed on May 15, every year by the United Nations with this year’s theme being Families and Climate Action.

Wan Azizah said the theme is in conformity with the government’s efforts to embrace environmental protection practices among families and communities thus enhancing environmental sustainability.

In this regard, efforts to disseminate information and promote awareness should be increased with the involvement of various parties including the government and private sectors, educational institutions and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), she added. — Bernama