JOHOR BARU: Screening tests conducted on family members and those who had been in contact with the child who died from diphtheria two days ago, show that they have not been infected, said Johor Health director Dr Selahudden Abdul Aziz.

He said the screening tests which were also conducted on doctors and staff of the hospital were to ensure that the disease was not spread to others.

“The Johor State Health Department is also monitoring the situation to prevent the spread of infection,“ he said here, today.

At the same time Selahudden called on parents and guardians not to ignore the importance of immunisation to protect against several childhood diseases.

”Diphtheria can be prevented if the child is immunised. So, parents are advised to follow the immunisation schedule and complete the course,“ he said.

Two days ago, a 25-month-old boy died in a hospital here, believed to be due to diphtheria.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement today said the child was never vaccinated since birth and had begun to develop fever, cough and swollen tonsils on Feb 16.

He said the boy was taken to a hospital emergency unit on Feb 18 in poor condition and was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit for respiratory assistance and given antitoxin injection.

Unfortunately, the patient could not be saved and on Feb 21 he succumbed to severe diphtheria and multiorgan failure, he said. — Bernama