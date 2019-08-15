Family confirms body found at sea is missing kayaker

CHUKAI: The family members of a Singaporean woman today confirmed that the body found by local fishermen near Kemaman waters yesterday is Puah Geok Tin, 57, who went missing after going kayaking in Mersing, last Thursday.

According to her son, Louis Pang, 24, he could identify his mother based on her personal belongings but refused to give other details on the matter.

He said although sad, his family was grateful that her body was found after being lost at sea for six days.

“All five of us including my father, Henry Pang, 60, who all live in the same house, last met mother on Aug 7 before she left for Johor on a bus.

“It is hard for us, but at the same time we are relieved that we could give her proper last respects,“ he told reporters when met at Kemaman Hospital.

Louis, who is the youngest sibling, said that his late mother was a very active woman and had always gone out with her friend for excursions such as mountain climbing, kayaking and cycling.

“I also hope that the efforts to look for my mother’s friend, Matthew Tan Eng Soon who went missing with her, would succeed soon.

“I would also like to express my gratitude to all Malaysian agencies involved in the operations to find my mother,“ he said.

He said currently, the police were still investigating and needed to prepare several documents before her remains could be taken back to Singapore.

“(The) autopsy started at noon and is expected to take some three hours. We are still waiting for any development and have not decided when to bring her remains home,“ he said.

Last Thursday, Puah, 57 and Tan, 62, both Singaporeans, were reported missing at about 5.40pm after the kayak they were on separated from their group between Pulau Sri Buat, Pahang and Pulau Mertang, Mersing, due to choppy waters and strong winds. — Bernama