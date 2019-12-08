Family of Malaysians killed in NZ crash want victims to be buried in Christchurch

KOTA KINABALU: The family of three Malaysians who were killed in a road crash in New Zealand on Friday, wants the victims to be buried in the country.

Zaiton Abdul Hamid, the sister to one of the victims, Dr Rumihati, said their brother, Othman, was on his way to New Zealand for funeral arrangements.

Zaiton, 61, confirmed that Dr Rumihati, her husband, Adnan Jeman, both 49, and one of the couple’s children were killed in the 3.01pm crash in Kaikoura, New Zealand.

It was reported that two other Malaysians were injured and currently receiving treatment at a hospital there.

Zaiton said Dr Rumihati and her husband together with their three daughters, aged between 11 and 15, left for New Zealand for a holiday on Dec 2 and were expected to return home on Dec 17.

She said Dr Rumihati, who was the youngest of eight siblings, would usually go on a vacation at year-end and she had even taken her to Japan, Beijing and Hong Kong before.

“Her children are very close to me and my children because I look after them,“ she told reporters when met at her home in Kampung Ulu Putatan here today. — Bernama