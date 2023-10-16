Family of Pos Pasik tiger attack victim to receive monthly pension from Perkeso

GUA MUSANG: The family of an Orang Asli (Temiar tribe) man, the victim of a fatal tiger attack at Pos Pasik here, will receive a monthly pension of RM918.75 from Perkeso (Social Security Organisation) starting October.

His wife Syahira Hamid, 20, and daughters Finka, 2, and Nur Haura, 1, are the beneficiaries of the late Pisie Amud, 25, for the pension since the victim, a contributor to Perkeso, had previously worked as a ranger with the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan).

Syahira said the pension was a very meaningful surprise for her small family after receiving a call from Perkeso informing them of their eligibility to receive the aid.

Kuala Krai Perkeso office manager Mohd Azran Che Nuri said the family will also receive a death benefit sum of RM2,000 as a one time payment (funeral expenses).

“The wife of the victim is eligible to receive this benefit (monthly pension) for life while the children are eligible until the age of 21 or marriage (whichever is earlier),“ he said, urging the Orang Asli community to register with Perkeso’s Self-Employment Scheme.

“Self-employed people (OBS) only need to pay (a matching contribution) 20 per cent (RM46.60) of the contribution rate of RM232.20,“ he said.

In the Oct 4 (2023) tiger attack incident, Perhilitan ranger Pisie was mauled to death in the Pos Pasik forest here.-Bernama