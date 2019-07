PETALING JAYA: Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari and Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak will be summoned by the party’s disciplinary board in relation to the recent viral sex videos implicating Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said the decision was made after the matter was brought up at the party’s political bureau meeting on Wednesday night.

“The disciplinary board has been asked to contact both Farhash and Amirudin, as well as several other party members.

“They will be required to provide an explanation pertaining to statements they have issued recently, in relation to the viral videos,” he said in a statement after the meeting.

Amirudin, who is also Selangor PKR chief, had during a special prayers conducted for Mohamed Azmin at his official residence, insinuated that he knew who was the mastermind behind the videos.

He had said that the person was someone who had suffered a similar “dark period” in the past, and that the person had based his political struggle on this event.

Farhash, the political secretary of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, had previously challenged Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador to arrest Azmin, and said he believed there was a political conspiracy to against Anwar.

He also courted controversy when he branded Mohamed Azmin as “semburit” (gay) following his release from police remand on Tuesday.

Farhash has since issued a statement explaining that his actions were out of anger as he was convinced that his arrest was meant to create a negative perception against Anwar.

He noted that the series of questions asked by the police were unrelated to the video or its distribution.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the party’s political bureau also discussed on the resolution — supporting Anwar as president — that has been sent to some 20 PKR members who were not present to sign the document at the party’s retreat last weekend.

It was reported that only 120 of the 140 members of the PKR leadership council were present at the retreat, and that that those absent were mainly Mohamed Azmin’s allies.