Farmers with problems marketing vegetables told to call Fama operations centres

KUALA LUMPUR: Farmers who have problems marketing their fresh produce such as vegetables are advised to contact the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) operations centres.

Agriculture and Food Industry Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah said currently 17 Fama operations centres operating nationwide.

These centres are part of the 97 fresh produce centres (PSTs) to be opened across the country, he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Ahmad said of the 97 PSTs, 21 are waiting for approvals from the local authorities (PBTs) and the state National Security Councils (MKN) as they are located in the Covid-19 red and yellow zones.

Ouf of the 97 centres, 63 were allocated for Fama, comprising 10 selected farmers’ markets, permanent farmers’ markets (33), Fama operations centres (17) and MyFarm outlets (3) and area farmers’ associations (PPK) (34), he said.

The remaining 34 locations were allocated to the Farmer’s Organisation Authority (LPP).

“As of April 6, a total of 42 Fama outlets have been opened comprising 17 operations centres, 21 permanent farmers’ markets, three MyFarm Outlets and one selected farmers’ market. The remaining 21 outlets are in the process of obtaining approvals from PBTs and state MKNs,” he said.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry had recently said 97 PSTs would be opened in stages until April 14 nationwide to ensure continued food supply and to increase the efficiency of the country’s food distribution.

PST is a rebranded farmers’ market.

Meanwhile, Ahmad said entry points to all PSTs are manned by the Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysian Armed Forces personnel to ensure compliance of the Covid-19 preventive measures.

“Awareness campaign materials on Covid-19 preventive measures will be distributed to visitors and entrepreneurs at selected markets,” he added. — Bernama