Fast food operators interested in introducing Menu Rahmah offerings

KANGAR: Several major fast food chains have expressed interest in introducing Menu Rahmah offerings to assist the B40 group in the country.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said they seemed keen to be part of the initiative following the encouraging response to the programme since its launch two weeks ago.

“This is great news for Malaysians as the operators have stated their interest in offering Menu Rahmah offerings after Burger King launched some products under RM5 previously,” he told reporters after launching the Perlis state-level Menu Rahmah at Restoran BEKWOH here yesterday in the presence of ministry secretary-general Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof, Perlis state secretary Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad, and Perlis KPDN director Norazah Jaapar.

He added that several major international fast food chains will make their decisions next week.

“They plan to introduce burgers as their Menu Rahmah offerings as it is easier for customers, especially youth,” he said, adding that there were also businesses in other industries, including textiles and healthcare, who are also interested in being part of the initiative.

“There are those who want to introduce ‘Shopping Rahmah Raya’ to help Malaysians prepare for Aidilfitri and this matter will be discussed further to identify what can be offered by those operators,” he said.

He also expressed hope that this development would cheer Malaysians up ahead of this year’s Aidilfitri celebrations.

He said that there were also some private clinics interested in introducing ‘Rahmah’ healthcare services, including health tests at prices as low as RM40.

“I will discuss this with the Health Ministry first, if there are no objections, it will be implemented later,” he said.

He said his ministry did not put any pressure on businesses to join the Rahmah programme, but it had gotten a huge response from many parties, especially the food sector initially, and then carried over to other sectors.

“This shows that Malaysians are conscientious and love to contribute, they are rushing to be part of it,” he added. - Bernama