KUALA LUMPUR: A fast food restaurant worker was charged at the sessions court here, today for having in his possession stolen property belonging to a female Chinese national, last month.

The accused Amirudin Fasha Shariff, 27, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out before Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail.

According to the charge, the man is alleged to have dishonestly kept stolen property, namely a handbag and two mobile phones, a Huawei Mate 20 Pro and an iPhone 6, respectively, belonging to engineer Wang Ya, 28, where the accused had reason to believe that it was stolen property.

He allegedly committed the offence at Sungai Bonus, Setapak here at 9.40pm, on May 22, under Section 412 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Afiq Nazrin Zaharinan appeared for the prosecution while Amirudin Fasha, was unrepresented.

The court allowed the accused bail of RM30,000 with one surety and ordered the accused to surrender his passport to the court until the conclusion of the case.

Ahmad Kamal fixed June 19 for mention. - Bernama