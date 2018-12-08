Fate of retrenched civil servants will be looked into: Dr Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will look into the fate of retrenched civil servants following the disbandment of certain government agencies in an effort to give them justice, according to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix).

He said the government will study whether they were involved in doing political bidding.

“Yes, many were victimised by our (government’s) action, we will take note whether they were involved in political work or were just government servants,“ he told reporters after chairing a Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council meeting in Petaling Jaya today.

Dr Mahathir said the government will be collecting data on those involved for further action.

He also admitted that the government has been harshly criticised over the disbandments, which affected the income of the staff involved.

However, Dr Mahathir admitted the disbandment of the agencies had to be done because they had been abused by the previous government for political purposes and furthermore, the current government did not have the funds to retain these agencies.

“We do not have money and do not steal money, we only depend on government revenue, so it’s not enough to finance what the previous government has done,“ he said.

On May 23, Dr Mahathir announced the disbandment of several Government agencies such as the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD), Special Affairs Department (Jasa), National Professors Council (MPN) and Federal Village Development and Security Committees (JKKKP). — Bernama