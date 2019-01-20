Father, 3-year-old son hurt in crash as elderly man accidentally steps on accelerator

TAWAU: A man was seriously injured while his three-year-old son is still unconscious in hospital after they were hit by a car driven by a man who accidentally stepped on the accelerator at a market in Batu 5, Kinabutan Jalan Aspas here yesterday.

Tawau District police chief ACP Fadil Marsus said that in the 4pm incident, Abdul Rahman Paddu, 48 and Ahmad, three were buying things from one of the stalls when they were hit by a Hyundai Getz vehicle driven by a 67-year-old man.

“The senior citizen also crashed into two stalls at the market as well as into the back of a D’Max four-wheel drive, causing the parked vehicle to hit a lorry in front of it,” he said in a statement today.

Fadil said preliminary investigations found that the suspect, who works as a hearse driver, was heading from a mosque in Jalan Kinabutan to his home at Batu 5, Jalan Aspas.

“When he passed the market area at Batu 5, he accidentally stepped on the accelerator when he wanted to slow down at the narrow lane, which was filled with stalls on both sides,” he said. — Bernama