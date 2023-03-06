Father killed, two daughters injured as car plunges into ravine

LABUAN: A 48-year-old father was killed while his two daughters suffered injuries when a Perodua Kancil they were travelling in plunged into a ravine in Kg Layangan here last night.

The deceased identified as Abd Rashid Bahari was pronounced dead at the scene while his eight-year-old daughter Nur Aqeesha and Nor Izah Batrisyah,10, sustained injuries in the 8pm accident on Friday (June 2).

Layangan Fire Station chief said Huzyman Malikin they received a call about the accident at 8.26pm and a team was quickly deployed.

He said firemen had a tough time getting the deceased out of the vehicle as the front part of the car was badly damaged.

“We handed over the body to the police for further action,” he said.

He said operations ceased at 9.25pm after firemen checked and swept the area of any hazardous elements. - Bernama