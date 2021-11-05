Father kills son after argument over TV channels

HULU BERNAM: An argument over changing a TV channel had led to a 71-year-old man to slit his son’s throat and killing him in Bernam Jaya on Wednesday.

It is learnt that the unemployed father was watching TV in the morning when his 37-year-old son switched channels without his consent.

During a heated argument, the man pushed his son against a wall. The man then grabbed a knife from the kitchen and attacked his son.

A scuffle ensued before the father slit his son’s throat thrice and left him to bleed.

When police arrived, the man claimed that his son, who is also jobless, had committed suicide.

Hulu Selangor police chief Supt Arsad Kamaruddin said the victim’s father claimed he found his son bleeding from the neck and head when he returned home from a nearby store. The man then told his neighbour to call the police.

However, Arsad said upon examining the deep wounds on the victim’s neck, investigators were not convinced it was a suicide case.

After being questioned by the investigators, the man confessed to the crime.

Arsad said the man was arrested and remanded for investigations yesterday.