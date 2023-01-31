Father pleads guilty to causing three-month-old baby’s death

KUALA LUMPUR: A father pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to causing the death of his three-month infant early this month.

Amirul Hakim Muhamad Fadzil, 27, confessed to negligently causing the death of his son by inflicting head injuries at a house in Flat Sri Langkawi, Gombak, here, at 4.15 pm on Jan 3.

The charge was framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a fine of not more than RM50,000 or maximum imprisonment of 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Wan Ahmad Hakimi Wan Ahmad Jaafar prosecuted while Amirul Hakim was unrepresented.

Judge Suzana Hussin allowed bail of RM7,000 with one surety and fixed Feb 14, to hear the facts of the case before sentencing. - Bernama