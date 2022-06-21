Father, son arrested for shooting neighbour’s cat

MELAKA: A father and son were detained over suspicions of shooting their neighbour’s cat at 2.30 pm yesterday.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the father, 62, was arrested at his house at 8 pm while his son, 27, was arrested in front of the Melaka Tengah district police headquarters at 2.30 pm.

“The suspects were believed to be angry about the black-spotted cat named Molly coming over to their house, and caused them to shoot at the cat with an air rifle.

“The cat’s owner, 44, brought Molly to be treated at a vet after noticing the cat was vomiting blood and had small wounds on her back,” he said in a statement today.

He said the vet who treated the cat informed the man that his cat could not be saved as it had been shot and there were ball bearings lodged in her body.

Christopher said that the owner subsequently lodged a police report and action was taken by the D9 branch of the Melaka Tengah police headquarters, and the team seized an air rifle and equipment believed to be rifle parts.

“The police also found 17 ball bearings used as ammunition for the air rifle during an inspection of the house.

“Both suspects admitted to being involved in the case and have been remanded for four days beginning today to faciliate investigations under Section 36 of the Arms Act 1960 and Section 30 of the Animal Welfare Act 2015,” he added. - Bernama