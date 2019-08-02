Faulty lift incident: 10-year-old boy among eight victims

KUALA LUMPUR: A 10-year-old boy was believed to have suffered broken legs when an elevator plunged from the fifth floor at the Kampung Kerinchi People’s Housing Project (PPR) apartment near here this afternoon.

The victim’s mother, Haliza Hassan, 37, said the incident occurred when her husband and son were in the lift with six others after Friday prayers.

“My husband was also injured while I believe my son broke his legs.

“Neighbours immediately helped to call for the ambulance and the fire department.

“I urge the local authorities to take immediate remedial action to prevent further disaster,” she said when met by reporters at the scene.

According to Haliza both her son and husband were being treated at the University of Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC).

Twenty personnel from the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department took 15 minutes to rescue the eight victims who sustained various injuries in the incident. - Bernama