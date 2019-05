TUMPAT: The remains of Dnars skincare product founder, Faziani Rohban Ahmad, 39, who died in a road crash in Pattani, Thailand, was buried at the Kampung Kedemit Luar Muslim Cemetery near Wakaf Bharu, here, at about 10pm Saturday night.

About 300 villagers including relatives were present during the burial, which was completed within an hour.

Earlier, the deceased’s husband Ahmad Shah Rizal Ibrahim, 42, arrived from Pattani Hospital at her house at 6.10pm before the remains were bathed and shrouded.

Ahmad Shah said he had decided to drive that morning because his driver had to take leave as his wife was about to deliver their baby.

“When the accident happened Faziani was asleep beside me. All of a suddenly I realised I had hit a lorry which was parked by the roadside and my wife was seriously injured and had died,” said Ahmad Shah who was injured in the right eye.

According to him before her death Faziani did not act strange except for one occasion when they were performing umrah recently she asked, “Can you imagine performing umrah alone after this?”

In the 10.30am tragic incident the Dnars skincare founder was killed after the Toyota Estima multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) her husband was driving collided with a lorry at Pattani, Thailand. - Bernama