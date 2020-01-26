Fears mount of serial killer after discovery of dismembered body of cat

PETALING JAYA: The discovery of another dismembered body of a cat has raised fears of a serial animal killer on the prowl.

The Malaysian Animal Association president, Arie Dwi Andika said the remains of a cat was found near a car workshop in Batu Caves yesterday with its front two limbs cut off.

“According to our informant Mohd Nizam, the cat was spotted a few days earlier walking around at his car workshop,“ said Arie.

“Nizam said he even played with it, only to make the gruesome discovery at 10am yesterday.”

Arie also said the association is offering RM 5,000 for individuals with information that could lead to the culprit being caught, charged and prosecuted.

On Friday (Jan 24), theSun reported the discovery of the carcass of a cat that had its four limbs and snout dismembered.

A few hours later, a dog which had just given birth was reported to have been beaten to death at Bukit Melawati in Kuala Selangor, with three of its pups reported missing.

Arie urged anyone with information on the killings to contact the association at +601120901097.