Feasibility study for Penang undersea tunnel project completed - Chow

GEORGE TOWN: The feasibility study for the undersea tunnel project has been completed and will be presented to the state executive council meeting after receiving feedback from the relevant federal and state technical agencies.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix), in a statement today said the undersea tunnel project was part of the three major roads and undersea tunnel projects in Penang.

He said that the cost for the feasibility study and detailed design of the four packages (three highways and an undersea tunnel) was RM305 million.

“However, only RM208 million has been paid through the land exchange method to the Zenith Construction Consortium (CZC) contractor for the feasibility study and detailed design of the three highways only.

“No payment has been made for the undersea tunnel because the feasibility study has not been received and approved by the state government,” he said.

On the proposal to replace the undersea tunnel with a bridge, Chow said the feasibility study conducted by CZC was for an undersea tunnel only and not for the construction of a bridge.

However, he did not rule out the possibility of building a bridge as a third link, adding that any decision on the matter would only be made after the feasibility study was officially presented to the state government.- Bernama