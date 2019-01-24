Feb 15: Mention date for Shahidan’s physical sexual assault case

KANGAR: The sessions court here today set Feb 15 to mention the case of former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim who is charged with committing physical sexual assault on an underage girl.

Judge Ainul Shahrin Mohamad fixed the date after the prosecution, led by deputy public prosecutor Mohd Nordin Ismail, submitted the case documents to the defence.

Shahidan, 68, was represented by lawyers Thalia Rohaina Abdul Latiff, Syed Muhammad Anwar Syed Lokman Hakim and Zuhair Ahmad Zakuan.

The Arau Member of Parliament was charged with sexually assaulting the girl, then aged 15 years and seven months, by touching her arm in a vehicle at the compound of Tuanku Syed Putra Stadium here at about 11.30 pm on Oct 20 last year.

The charge, under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, provides and imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping, if found guilty. — Bernama