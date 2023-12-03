Federal dept manager held in graft probe in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested a federal government department manager in Terengganu, on suspicion of abusing his position to obtain bribes between 2019 and 2022.

A MACC source said that the suspect, a man in his 40s, was arrested at the Terengganu MACC office, while appearing to record his statement today.

According to the source, the suspect will be brought to the Kuala Terengganu Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for a remand application.

Meanwhile, Terengganu MACC director, Hazrul Shazreen Abd Yazid, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the case was being investigated under Section 23 (1) of the MACC Act 2009. - Bernama