Federal Govt channels RM152.5 mln under Longhouse Loan Scheme in Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR: The federal government has allocated RM152.5 million to the Sarawak government for the Longhouse Loan Scheme and a total of 8,915 longhouse units have so far been built and repaired, said Deputy Finance Minister II Mohd Shahar Abdullah.

For 2020, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) has channeled an allocation of RM10 million to the Sarawak government for the Sarawak Longhouse Loan Scheme, he said in response to a question from Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat (GPS-Betong) at the Dewan Rakyat today.

The loan scheme is slated for borrowers from the low-income group to build and repair their longhouse units.

Chuat wanted to know about the total allocation that has been approved for the Longhouse Loan Scheme in Sarawak in 2020, and whether the federal government intends to increase the funds in view of the increasing demand from the longhouse community.

Mohd Shahar said however, the federal government would welcome if the state government also helps contribute funds for the loan scheme as it is one of the infrastructure and socio-economic development projects that directly benefit the people of Sarawak. -Bernama