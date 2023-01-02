Federal govt plans to implement modern agriculture projects on idle state land

SEREMBAN: The federal government through government-linked companies (GLSs) under the Ministry of Finance is looking to rent or lease idle state land to implement modern agricultural projects.

Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said this is part of the government’s efforts to ensure food security in the country.

“This is part of the feedback from the Budget 2023 dialogue session with state governments.

“The federal government is looking for idle state land and the GLCs with sufficient financial resources can develop such lands,” he told reporters after a dialogue session with the Negeri Sembilan government whose Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun also attended.

He said the focus of Budget 2023 will be on issues such as cost of living, employment, strengthening the economy, implementing institutional reforms, disaster management, and narrowing the development gap among states.

The public can provide feedback on the budget via a special website at www.mof.gov.my until Feb 10. - Bernama