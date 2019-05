SANDAKAN: The federal government today presented RM120,000 in contributions to religious bodies in the Sandakan parliamentary constituency.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the fund is help defray the cost of operation of these organisations.

“Half of the government’s contribution goes to Islamic bodies while the half is for non-Muslim bodies.

“The contribution today shows the Pakatan Harapan government is committed to defend the provision of the Federal Constitution on the freedom of religion,“ he said at the contribution presentation ceremony here.

Thirty mosques and suraus received the contribution amounting to RM60,000 while the balance was given to non-Muslims bodies in which RM30,000 was given to Sandakan Inter-Church, RM26,000 to 24 temples and RM4,000 was given to three Christian churches of different denominations.

Lim also said the contribution programme in Sandakan was in appreciation of the commitment of the new Sandakan MP, Vivian Wong to continue her service to the people after upon winning the by-election on May 11.

“We are aware that she will only take her oath in July. So my presence in bringing the contributions to religious bodies is one way of telling the people that they do not have wait for assistance pledged,“ he said.

Lim also said the federal and state governments are determined to fulfill all promises made at the by-election including development projects approved under the 2019 Federal Budget.

“With the support of the people and the continuous cooperation between the state and federal government, we would be seeing continuous growth for Sandakan as a dynamic town,“ he said. — Bernama