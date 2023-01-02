Federal govt ready to discuss with Sarawak to take back Bintulu Port: Loke

PORT KLANG: The federal government is ready to discuss with the Sarawak government regarding the state’s desire to take back Bintulu Port, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

He said the discussion will be held in the spirit of the unity government but he has not received an official report regarding the intention from the Sarawak government so far.

Loke said for the port to be handed over to the Sarawak government, it needs to go through various legal processes but his ministry welcomes joint discussions.

“Any possibility, anything can be discussed and negotiated. I understand what aspirations the Sarawak government wants. I do not rule out the discussion and we are open but it will require a lot of processes because Bintulu Port is a federal port.

“A federal port is regulated through an Act under Parliament. Jurisdiction and regulation of the port are under the federal government through the Ministry of Transport,” he told reporters after officiating the opening of Infinity Logistics & Transport Sdn Bhd’s new warehouse, here today.

Earlier, it was reported that the Sarawak state government will discuss with Putrajaya to take back Bintulu Port, which is currently under the jurisdiction of the federal government.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the move would enable Bintulu Port to be administered and further developed as a state port in accordance with the strategy drawn up for ports in Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Loke said the development of a proposed third mega port in Selangor, which is on Carey Island, Kuala Langat, will be carefully discussed at the Cabinet level.

He said that based on a feasibility study carried out by the Port Klang Authority for two years starting in 2019, it found that the area was suitable to be used as a third port after the North Port and the West Port.

He said the development of the port on Carey Island is a long-term project which is expected to be implemented in the next 20 to 30 years. - Bernama