Feeling more confident after getting vaccine shots — Health personnel

KOTA BHARU: Various disinformation, allegations as well as fake news were viralled on social media platforms to instigate the people in avoiding Covid-19 vaccine.

However, frontliners especially medical personnel have from the start knew all the disinformation of the anti-vaccine groups are not true and in fact they have their own views on vaccination.

A surgeon of Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital (HUSM) in Kubang Kerian, Dr Mohd Zaim Zakaria, 32, said the two doses of Covid-19 vaccine he received gave him more confidence to carry out his responsibilities as a frontliner.

Speaking to Bernama, Dr Mohd Zaim said working in the health sector is exposing him to high risk of infection but was grateful as he was among the earliest to get vaccine shot.

“I am more confident in carrying out my daily tasks and reduced risk of infection to the nearest person.

“Despite having received the vaccine, wearing face mask, using hand sanitizer as well as practising social distancing are still the mandatory routine which should be practised,” said the doctor who received Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in March.

When asked on side effects after taking the Covid-19 vaccine as alleged by anti-vaccine groups, Dr Mohd Zaim Zakaria flatly rejected all the allegations.

“After getting vaccinated for three months, I am fine. So I suggest verifying the information first before sharing. Many senior citizens are afraid of getting vaccine jabs because of unverified embellished claims,” he added.

A medical officer of Pengkalan Chepa Health Clinic, Dr Nur Izzati Zakaria, 25, was also disappointed with the actions of some individuals and anti-vaxxers who spread fake news which disrupts the proceeding of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

“We are quite disappointed with such quarters as they are affecting the process of this noble project.

“Their allegations such deaths after receiving vaccine have created fears among the people especially senior citizens,” she said.

Dr Nur Izzati said she had completed two Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shots and is feeling more confident to serve the people after getting the vaccination.

“After getting vaccine jabs in March to now, her health condition has been the same. I am more confident and can carry out my duties as normal,” she said. — Bernama