Felcra to disburse RM27.59m in dividends

KUALA LUMPUR: Felcra Bhd has declared a dividend payout of RM27.59 million to 46,922 of its participants nationwide.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said Felcra has allocated 70% of its plantation income from January-April 2019 to be distributed to the participants for the interim 1/2019 income payout.

“The remaining 30% will be distributed with the final profit distribution payout on April 2020,“ he said in a statement today.

He said Felcra will ensure that the payout is done according to schedule.

“Felcra manages 220,086 hectares for 112,454 participants, comprising 1,774 projects nationwide.

“The profit to be distributed is derived from the net profits of estates of participants which are managed and developed by Felcra, involving 509 projects,” he said.

Azmin also said Felcra’s management has been responsible in ensuring productivity in the estates is always at an optimum level.

“This effort is to offset incomes affected by the decline in commodity prices in global markets,” he added. - Bernama