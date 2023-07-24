Felda to build five haemodialysis centres this year

DUNGUN: The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) will build five haemodialysis centres in five states this year, said Felda chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek (pix).

He said the centres will be in Felda Kertih 5, Terengganu; Felda Kelana Jaya, Selangor; Felda Wilayah Raja Alias, Negeri Sembilan; Felda Chiku 3, Kelantan; and Felda Wilayah Johor Bahru, which are expected to involve a total cost of RM2 million to construct new buildings and RM1 million to upgrade existing buildings.

“We have identified all the sites. We will look at which approvals will be easier in terms of certificates of fitness (CF) by the local authorities (PBT) and other aspects.

“It will take between six and eight months for the new haemodialysis centres to be built. But we will try to get buildings that are already constructed so that it will be easier. Perhaps (we will look at) buildings that are not frequently used and those in strategic places,“ he said.

He said this at the Malaysia Madani Community Well-being programme, held in conjunction with Wilayah Terengganu Felda Settlers' Day in Felda Kertih 5 here today.

Ahmad Shabery said each centre will be equipped with six dialysis machines which can accommodate about 36 patients at a time.

“The construction of these five centres will be under the first phase. For the second phase, we will continue to build seven more haemodialysis centres in Felda settlements in other states,“ he said.

At the Felda Settlers' Day 2023 at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) in Selangor on July 7, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced an allocation of RM21 million for the construction of 12 haemodialysis centres throughout the Felda regions. -Bernama