KUALA LUMPUR: The White Paper on Felda will be tabled at the Dewan Rakyat in two weeks’ time, according to Deputy Economic Affairs Minister Senator Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin (pix).

The White Paper will reveal in details several important aspects, including Felda’s short and medium term, and long-term plans and also issues pertaining to settlers’ debts, he told the Dewan Rakyat here today.

The current session of Dewan Rakyat began on March 11 and runs until April 11. — Bernama