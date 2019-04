KUANTAN: A female accountant lodged a police report after she ‘missed out’ on receiving US$9 million (approximately RM36 million) in cash, which was supposed to be sent to her in a chest by a shipping company.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusuf said the 53-year-old victim also claimed to have suffered RM95,668 in losses on payments made for ‘shipment purposes’.

He said the victim claimed the money belonged to a foreign soldier who claimed to be serving in Libya, and had contacted her via email on Feb 11 stating his ‘willingness’ to send her the money.

“The victim gave the soldier her address before being asked to deal with a representative of a shipping company supposedly operating in London. The victim was asked to transfer money (for the shipping) to receive the money (in the chest).

“The victim ended up making payments to three different accounts and upon completing the transfers, she claimed she could no longer access the emails (allegedly sent by the third parties) nor deal with the shipping company,“ he told reporters, here today.

Mohd Wazir said the victim, upon realising she had been deceived, lodged a report at the Bera District Police Headquarters yesterday and the matter is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud.

In a separate case, Mohd Wazir said a 69-year-old housewife lost RM8,500 after being deceived by an individual who posed as her son residing in Kuala Lumpur.

He said the victim, who lived in Raub near here, claimed to have been contacted the suspect at 6pm on Tuesday to inform he had got a new phone number after losing his phone and identity card.

“The victim claimed to have been contacted from the same number on Wednesday morning asking her for RM8,500 to repay a debt. The victim then banked in the money into the account allegedly given by son (suspect).

“The suspect contacted the victim once again on the same day claiming that debt was actually RM13,000, and this made the victim suspicious, prompting her to call the son on his original phone number, who denied making such a request,“ he said. — Bernama