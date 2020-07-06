Female police volunteer arrested for threatening condo security guards

Video here: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2665112180443159

PETALING JAYA: A female personnel of the police volunteer reserve (PVR) was arrested today after she allegedly threatened two security guards on duty at a condominium at Taman Tasik Prima, Puchong on Sunday.

It is learnt that the 25-year-old woman, who works as a clerk, had gone to the condominium and identified herself as a policewoman at about 4am before telling the guards to allow her entry to her apartment unit which she had moved into two days earlier.

When a guard asked her to register her name in a log book, the woman allegedly lost her temper and tried to smash an access card reader.

Sources said the guards told police that the woman then produced a diary that had a police logo on it and allegedly threatened to handcuff the guards and take them to a police station on false accusations.

The suspect allegedly told the guards that they were “rude and disrespected” her.

The guards relented and allowed her into the condominium but several minutes later, the woman returned with a pair of handcuffs and a police pocket book and continued her threats.

A video of the commotion that was taken by an unidentified person showed the suspect who was clad in shorts and T-shirt waving a pair of handcuffs.

While a security guard is seen trying to pacify her in the footage, she demanded to see his colleague.

“Why did he go into hiding? The next time he is rude to me, I will handcuff him and take him to a police station. I will do a urine test on him and if or not he had used drugs, I will claim he is a drug user and put him in jail for five years or even 10 years. I am capable of doing this. If he is rude again with me, he is dead,” said the suspect in Tamil.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Risikin Satiman said today that a guard of the Wharf Residence condominium lodged a police report about the matter at about 6.30pm on Sunday.

He said police arrested the woman, who is an inactive PVR personnel attached to Petaling Jaya police, for investigations.

“She was freed on bail after investigations and we learnt that the guard had retracted his police report after resolving the matter with the woman amicably. However, on our side, investigations will continue as the suspect had made threats.

“We have concluded investigations and will submit our findings to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) for further action. We have classified the case as criminal intimidation under Section 507 of the Penal Code,” he told theSun when contacted.