Fernandes to quit all positions except in AirAsia group, AirAsia X

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia Group Bhd co-founder and group chief executive officer (CEO) Tan Sri Tony Fernandes (pix) is to step down from all his positions, except in AirAsia Group and AirAsia X.

He, however, did not say when this would happen.

In a tweet today, he said the decision was taken to move up the next generation of AirAsia leaders, to the forefront.

“As the first step of stepping back and moving the next generation of AirAsia leaders to the forefront, I will be stepping down from all boards, except AirAsia Group and AirAsia X,” Fernandes added.

Last month, AirAsia announced a leadership reorganisation in support of its transformation into a travel and financial platform company, and build airasia.com into a lifestyle brand.

Fernandes doubles up as CEO of airasia.com – AirAsia’s travel and lifestyle e-commerce platform – with an eye to appointing a new CEO who will report to him in due course.

The reorganisation exercise includes Aireen Omar who has been appointed AirAsia Group president (RedBeat Ventures) and will head up the corporate venture capital arm.

As of 3.52pm, AirAsia’s shares eased one sen to RM1.78, with 4.25 million shares traded, while AirAsia X inched up half-a-sen to 17.5 sen, with 1.03 million units changing hands. — Bernama