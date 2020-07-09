Fiery Dewan Rakyat sitting expected on Monday

GEORGE TOWN: Expect some drama when the Dewan Rakyat sits again on Monday.

For a start, there will be an attempt to show support for one member’s position and oust two other officials.

Kota Baru MP Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan is expected to move a motion of confidence in favour of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister. The move is in response to an earlier attempt to oust Muhyiddin from the top spot.

There was a plan to file a motion of no confidence against Muhyiddin at the last Dewan Rakyat sitting in May but it was thwarted by a decision to limit the sitting to only one day via video-conferencing.

Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad lost the premiership when Muhyiddin led the bulk of MPs from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and a few from PKR across the aisle.

That caused the fall of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government. It was replaced by a new administration comprising Barisan Nasional, PAS and Muhyiddin’s faction of Bersatu in a new coalition called Perikatan Nasional (PN).

PKR, DAP and Parti Amanah Negara chose to stay together in PH.

Klang MP Charles Santiago said a vote of confidence against Muhyiddin is expected to be the first order of the day when the House is in session.

“After all, the people need to know if the prime minister still enjoys the support of the House before proceedings can begin,” he said yesterday.

Next on the agenda will be the removal of Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof as Speaker, and Nga Kor Ming as his deputy. Both say they wish to rebut the arguments tabled by Takiyuddin that they be discharged from their responsibilities.