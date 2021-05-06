Filming in MCO areas allowed, special SPP needed-Finas

KUALA LUMPUR: Filming activities in areas under the Movement Control Order (MCO) are allowed but special filming certificates (SPP) are required.

The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) said in a statement yesterday that filming activities are subject to compliance with all the standard operating procedures (SOP) and guidelines by the National Security Council (MKN).

Applications for the special SPP can be made from tomorrow (May 6) till May 17 on its website at www.finas.gov.my.

“Filming activities in areas under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) and the Recovery MCO (RMCO) can continue subject to compliance of the filming SOP set by the MKN and all guidelines covering disease prevention protocols, health screenings, sanitisation and decontamination of premises, physical distancing and worker security procedures and emergency response,” it said.

Finas would also announce the latest developments through media channels, website, and official social media channels, it added.

“For inquiries, please contact our corporate communication unit at 03-7968 2182 or email info@finas.my,” the statement read. -Bernama