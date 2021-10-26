Finas allocates RM38 million in digital content grant to help filmmakers

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) has allocated RM38 million from the Covid-19 Fund as Digital Content Grant (DKD) to help small-scale filmmakers showcase their talents and works on over-the-top platforms such as Netflix, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said they include the Filmmakers Micro Fund worth RM8 million for local film industry players involved in producing films with creative content development in the recovery phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“New and professional industry players, including those in Sabah and Sarawak, can apply for the Micro Fund category for existing new projects (fresh content) for screening on digital platforms with the maximum funding assistance of RM15,000.

“Or they can also apply for Script Development Micro Fund with a maximum funding of RM15,000,” he said during a question-and-answer session.

He was responding to a question from Senator Datuk A. Kesavadas who wanted to know the ministry’s initiatives through Finas in identifying small-scale filmmakers to showcase their talents and works for presentation on digital platforms such as Netflix.

Zahid said the TV/OTT Programme Fund was a collaboration with Media Prima Berhad, aimed at increasing local creative content and viewing on the Tonton Cinema OTT broadcaster platform, as well as regenerating the economy of the short-term creative content industry through cooperation with local broadcasters.

“A total of RM10 million is allocated under this fund, which targets local production companies affected by the pandemic,“ he said. — Bernama