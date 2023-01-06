Finas CEO terminated, to hold press conference on removal

PETALING JAYA: The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) has terminated its chief executive officer (CEO) effective May 31.

According to The Vibes, Finas’s move was due to its intention to restructure and recalibrate its policies, which included the termination of Mohd Nasir Ibrahim as its CEO.

Finas deputy director-general (management) Rozita Waty Ridzuan will temporarily fill in the CEO post for an interim period until the position is filled.

Its corporate communications unit in a statement said: “It is hoped that this initiative will be able to aid the Malaysian film industry to produce quality films that have local and international market value.

““May he continue to excel in any industry or organisation that he ventures into in the future.” Finas stated.

Nasir was appointed as Finas CEO in November 2011.

It is learnt that Nasir is expected to hold a press conference addressing his termination after claiming that Finas did not provide reasons for his removal.

Meanwhile, Finas on the other hand with the minister’s approval, is given the authority to terminate the CEO’s contract immediately by providing a one month’s salary in lieu of a written 30-day-notice-without providing any reason.

According to Section 9(3) of the Finas Act 1981, the corporation has the authority to appoint any other fit and proper person to take over the role of its CEO if it finds that the current appointee is, for any reason, “unable to exercise the powers and perform the duties of his office”.

Finas is under the purview of the Communications and Digital Ministry.