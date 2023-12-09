Fire and Rescue Department to expand staff facilities in Labuan

LABUAN: The Fire and Rescue Department will include the proposed construction of staff quarters for the Labuan Fire and Rescue Department, in the upcoming rolling plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

Its Director-General, Datuk Seri Abdul Wahab Mat Yassin (pix) said this was a move to address the pressing need for improved accommodation for the fire fighters in this island.

“We will include the proposal and this is made in response to the growing demand for sufficient housing for the island’s fire personnel, and we have identified a suitable location for the proposed project at the Rancha-Rancha headquarters fire station,” he said at a press conference after Fire and Rescue Department’s Excellent Service Awards presentation at the Dorsett Grand Labuan today.

He said currently, the Labuan fire stations’ staff quarters can only house 38 units, a number that falls significantly short of the requirement, which exceeds 150 units.

Abdul Wahab said the Fire and Rescue Department also has plans to upgrade the Rancha-Rancha fire station.

He said the proposed upgrade would elevate its classification from Category D to Category C, primarily due to its strategic proximity to the industrial zone.

“This enhancement will empower the department to better respond to emergencies and ensure the safety of Labuan’s industrial sector,” he said.

Abdul Wahab said the following anticipated upgrading, we are exploring the possibility of recruiting additional personnel to reinforce the Rancha-Rancha fire station.

This approach aligns with the department’s mission to enhance fire and rescue services on Labuan Island, ensuring the safety and well-being of both residents and businesses. -Bernama