Fire breaks out at Sungai Buloh

KUALA LUMPUR: Six furniture factories caught fire in Kampung Baru Sungai Buloh near here, this afternoon.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said the department received an emergency call at 4.48 pm and arrived at the scene 12 minutes later.

He said fire extinguishing work was still underway.

“So far there have been no casualties involved,“ he said when contacted.

Wan Md Razali said the personnel involved in the operation were from the Sungai Buloh, Selayang and Damansara fire stations. - Bernama