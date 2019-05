MALACCA: The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has identified 19 hotspot locations categorised as the high-risk areas due to drowning cases during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

JBPM director-general Datuk Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said the locations were determined based on data of drowning incidents which exceeded five victims between 2016 and 2018 at rivers, waterfalls, beaches and lakes.

“So we will make sure our personnel are patrolling at the areas and giving advice as well as putting warning signs for visitors especially in the picnic areas considered ‘prone’ to drowning cases.

“Among the identified high-risk drowning locations are Port Dickson’s beaches in Negri Sembilan and Pantai Puteri in Malacca, Sekayu Waterfall in Terengganu and Sungai Pertak in Selangor,“ he told reporters at the JBPM Malacca’s ‘Jaluran Mesra Ramadan’ celebration at Bukit Katil, here last night.

Among the precautionary measures, he said, JBPM personnel will be stationed at the hotspots and to conduct periodic patrols. — Bernama