MALACCA: A Malacca Historic City Council (MBMB) parking collection booth in Taman Nirwana, Jalan Klebang Besar here caught fire early this morning.

Central Malacca district police chief ACP Afzanizar Ahmad said the parking lot operator alerted police of the incident at 2.20 am.

“The fire department personnel are still conducting a detailed investigation to identify the cause of the fire,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Tangga Batu Fire and Rescue Station commander Zaidi Kadiron said a seven-member team rushed to the scene immediately after receiving a call.

“We were alerted at 1.02 am and arrived at the location 10 minutes later. The fire at the 36-square-foot parking booth was extinguished within 16 minutes and 80% of the booth was destroyed,“ he said.

For the record, beginning this year MBMB appointed a private company to collect parking fees at 13 locations around the city where the parking rate is between RM1 and RM2.

A video footage of the fire at the parking collection booth has gone viral on social network sites raising speculations among netizens. — Bernama